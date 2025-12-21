Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting: Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Deny-by-default application control, Learning Mode for automatic application cataloging, User access request and approval workflow..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.