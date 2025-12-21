Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Raccine is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Teams running Windows environments on tight budgets should pick Raccine for its laser focus on ransomware's most reliable kill chain: shadow copy deletion via vssadmin.exe. It's free, has 974 GitHub stars from active use, and intercepts this specific attack before encryption spreads. Skip it if you need broader endpoint protection covering malware families beyond ransomware or if your security team lacks the bandwidth to tune process-kill rules; Raccine is a single-threaded defense that demands you know what you're blocking.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Raccine for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Raccine: A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Raccine is open-source with 974 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Raccine serve similar Incident Response use cases. Key differences: Absolute Rehydrate is Commercial while Raccine is Free, Raccine is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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