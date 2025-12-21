Raccine

Teams running Windows environments on tight budgets should pick Raccine for its laser focus on ransomware's most reliable kill chain: shadow copy deletion via vssadmin.exe. It's free, has 974 GitHub stars from active use, and intercepts this specific attack before encryption spreads. Skip it if you need broader endpoint protection covering malware families beyond ransomware or if your security team lacks the bandwidth to tune process-kill rules; Raccine is a single-threaded defense that demands you know what you're blocking.