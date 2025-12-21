Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Raccine is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Teams running Windows environments on tight budgets should pick Raccine for its laser focus on ransomware's most reliable kill chain: shadow copy deletion via vssadmin.exe. It's free, has 974 GitHub stars from active use, and intercepts this specific attack before encryption spreads. Skip it if you need broader endpoint protection covering malware families beyond ransomware or if your security team lacks the bandwidth to tune process-kill rules; Raccine is a single-threaded defense that demands you know what you're blocking.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs Raccine for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
Raccine: A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. Raccine is open-source with 974 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and Raccine serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Key differences: Absolute Ransomware Response is Commercial while Raccine is Free, Raccine is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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