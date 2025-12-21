Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware: Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.