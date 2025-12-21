Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware: Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.