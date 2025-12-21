Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs AhnLab EDR for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response integrates with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Ivanti, Tanium, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike. AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute Ransomware Response and AhnLab EDR serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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