Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. CrunchAtlas is a commercial network detection and response tool by CrunchAtlas. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
AI-native platform combining NDR and on-demand pen testing at the edge.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs CrunchAtlas for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
CrunchAtlas: AI-native platform combining NDR and on-demand pen testing at the edge. built by CrunchAtlas. Core capabilities include Passive network ingestion via PCAP, PCAPNG, and CSV, Signature-free behavioral detection on the wire, Real-time MITRE ATT&CK mapping..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. CrunchAtlas differentiates with Passive network ingestion via PCAP, PCAPNG, and CSV, Signature-free behavioral detection on the wire, Real-time MITRE ATT&CK mapping.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. CrunchAtlas is developed by CrunchAtlas. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and CrunchAtlas serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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