AI EdgeLabs NDR

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.