Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing mixed fleets of corporate and BYOD devices will get the most from NinjaOne Mobile Device Management because zero-touch enrollment eliminates the manual friction that kills MDM adoption at scale. The platform covers both NIST identity management and platform security controls, meaning you're not choosing between enrollment speed and device lockdown. Skip this if your organization primarily needs advanced threat detection on mobile devices; NinjaOne handles configuration and compliance enforcement well but doesn't compete with threat-focused solutions for detecting compromised apps or network anomalies.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs NinjaOne Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management differentiates with Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks and NinjaOne Mobile Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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