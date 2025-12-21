Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.