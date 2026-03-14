Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing mixed fleets of corporate and BYOD devices will get the most from NinjaOne Mobile Device Management because zero-touch enrollment eliminates the manual friction that kills MDM adoption at scale. The platform covers both NIST identity management and platform security controls, meaning you're not choosing between enrollment speed and device lockdown. Skip this if your organization primarily needs advanced threat detection on mobile devices; NinjaOne handles configuration and compliance enforcement well but doesn't compete with threat-focused solutions for detecting compromised apps or network anomalies.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs NinjaOne Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management differentiates with Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and NinjaOne Mobile Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover BYOD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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