Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Unified management of Android and Apple mobile devices, Zero-touch device enrollment, Policy templates for device configuration..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.