Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. JumpCloud Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed Windows, Mac, and Linux fleets will get the most from JumpCloud Device Management because it actually handles cross-OS policy enforcement without forcing you into separate tools per operating system. The system agent architecture gives you direct device control from the cloud, and JumpCloud covers all three NIST CSF asset and access control functions across heterogeneous infrastructure. Skip this if your environment is primarily iOS/Android mobile or if you need deep endpoint detection and response; JumpCloud is device management and identity control, not threat hunting.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs JumpCloud Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
JumpCloud Device Management: Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. JumpCloud Device Management differentiates with Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. JumpCloud Device Management is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and JumpCloud Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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