Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

JumpCloud Device Management: Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints and servers. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Centralized policy management across all devices, System agent-based device control..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.