Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Iru Endpoint Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Mid-market teams managing mixed Apple, Windows, and Android fleets will find real value in Iru Endpoint Management's lightweight agent and visual configuration layer, which cuts deployment friction that kills most MDM rollouts. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through unified access controls and device inventory across three OS families, plus DE.CM monitoring for compliance drift and anomalies. Skip this if your organization needs deep zero-trust network integration or heavy integration with your existing PAM stack; Iru prioritizes device-level hygiene over identity infrastructure.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Iru Endpoint Management for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Iru Endpoint Management: Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. Iru Endpoint Management differentiates with Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. Iru Endpoint Management is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks and Iru Endpoint Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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