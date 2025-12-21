Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Iru Endpoint Management: Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.