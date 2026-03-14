Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Iru Endpoint Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Mid-market teams managing mixed Apple, Windows, and Android fleets will find real value in Iru Endpoint Management's lightweight agent and visual configuration layer, which cuts deployment friction that kills most MDM rollouts. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through unified access controls and device inventory across three OS families, plus DE.CM monitoring for compliance drift and anomalies. Skip this if your organization needs deep zero-trust network integration or heavy integration with your existing PAM stack; Iru prioritizes device-level hygiene over identity infrastructure.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Iru Endpoint Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Iru Endpoint Management: Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Iru Endpoint Management differentiates with Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Iru Endpoint Management is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Iru Endpoint Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Patch Management, Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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