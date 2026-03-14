Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Iru Endpoint Management: Unified endpoint mgmt platform for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Unified management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Assignment Maps with visual configuration interface..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.