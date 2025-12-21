Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration: Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live query API for real-time endpoint communication, Software and asset inventory across all endpoints and cloud infrastructure, Login history and current session tracking per endpoint..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.