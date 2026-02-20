Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration
Security teams managing hybrid fleets across Windows, macOS, and Linux will get immediate value from Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration's live query API, which executes real-time endpoint commands without the latency of traditional MDM pollers. The 300+ osquery tables combined with CIS benchmark compliance checks and EDR health verification cover your asset inventory and continuous monitoring needs across NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or endpoint isolation; Fleet excels at visibility and posture tracking but deliberately offloads remediation execution to your existing tools rather than building native response workflows.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration: Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live query API for real-time endpoint communication, Software and asset inventory across all endpoints and cloud infrastructure, Login history and current session tracking per endpoint..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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