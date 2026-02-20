Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration: Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live query API for real-time endpoint communication, Software and asset inventory across all endpoints and cloud infrastructure, Login history and current session tracking per endpoint..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.