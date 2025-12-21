Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Xiid Terniion is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Xiid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Xiid Terniion because it eliminates lateral movement risk without forcing network redesigns, using outbound-only encrypted tunnels that work across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments simultaneously. The DoD Authority to Operate certification and triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption prove the vendor has cleared the highest compliance bar for zero trust implementation. Skip this if your organization needs visibility and detection as primary controls; Terniion prioritizes prevention and isolation over the monitoring and response functions that threat-hunting teams rely on.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Xiid Terniion for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Xiid Terniion: Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections. built by Xiid. Core capabilities include Outbound-only connections with no open ports or public IPs, Process-to-process tunnels at application level, Triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Xiid Terniion differentiates with Outbound-only connections with no open ports or public IPs, Process-to-process tunnels at application level, Triple-layer quantum-resistant encryption.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Xiid Terniion is developed by Xiid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Xiid Terniion serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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