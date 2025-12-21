Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Teleport Zero Trust Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by teleport. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Infrastructure teams tired of managing VPNs and SSH keys should pick Teleport Zero Trust Access for its cryptographic identity model that eliminates static credentials entirely; the platform assigns ephemeral, device-bound access tokens that expire automatically, cutting the attack surface VPN-dependent shops inherit. It covers the full stack,servers, databases, Kubernetes, cloud consoles, and CI/CD systems,with session recording baked in, meeting NIST PR.AA and DE.CM requirements without bolting on separate audit tools. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS applications and you need conditional access rules at scale; Teleport is built for infrastructure-first organizations willing to swap perimeter thinking for identity-driven controls.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Identity-driven access platform for infrastructure without VPNs or passwords
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Teleport Zero Trust Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Teleport Zero Trust Access: Identity-driven access platform for infrastructure without VPNs or passwords. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Cryptographic identity assignment for users, machines, workloads, and devices, Passwordless authentication with biometric device support, Ephemeral privileges with automatic expiration..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Teleport Zero Trust Access differentiates with Cryptographic identity assignment for users, machines, workloads, and devices, Passwordless authentication with biometric device support, Ephemeral privileges with automatic expiration.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Teleport Zero Trust Access is developed by teleport. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Teleport Zero Trust Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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