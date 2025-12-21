Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Teleport Zero Trust Access: Identity-driven access platform for infrastructure without VPNs or passwords. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Cryptographic identity assignment for users, machines, workloads, and devices, Passwordless authentication with biometric device support, Ephemeral privileges with automatic expiration..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.