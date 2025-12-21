Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Tailscale is a commercial vpn tool by Tailscale. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Tailscale for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Tailscale differentiates with WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Tailscale is developed by Tailscale. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Tailscale serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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