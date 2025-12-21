Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.