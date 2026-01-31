Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Tailscale is a commercial vpn tool by Tailscale. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Tailscale for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Tailscale differentiates with WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Tailscale is developed by Tailscale. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Tailscale serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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