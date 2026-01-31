1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.