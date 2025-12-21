Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

SecureW2 Certificate-Based ZTNA: Certificate-based ZTNA using dynamic PKI and real-time context signals. built by SecureW2. Core capabilities include Dynamic PKI with context-aware X.509 certificate issuance, Real-time certificate scoping based on device posture and identity, Adaptive defense with automatic certificate revocation..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.