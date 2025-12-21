Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Neeve. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink
Building ops and facilities teams managing legacy BMS and OT systems need remote access that doesn't require VPN infrastructure or hardware changes; Neeve Remote Access Agent solves this by tunneling directly to controllers from desktop and mobile apps through the Neeve portal. The tool maps to NIST PR.AA for access control and PR.IR for infrastructure resilience, meaning you get both authentication enforcement and segmented connectivity without expanding your attack surface. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS applications or you need cross-platform VPN replacement for general workforce access; Neeve is purpose-built for the OT/BMS use case where legacy systems can't support standard remote access protocols.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Secure remote access agent for legacy OT/BMS desktop apps via Neeve portal.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink: Secure remote access agent for legacy OT/BMS desktop apps via Neeve portal. built by Neeve. Core capabilities include Secure remote access to legacy desktop building systems and OT applications, Direct connectivity to OT controllers for desktop and mobile apps, Integrated user management and authentication..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink differentiates with Secure remote access to legacy desktop building systems and OT applications, Direct connectivity to OT controllers for desktop and mobile apps, Integrated user management and authentication.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink is developed by Neeve. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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