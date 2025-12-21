Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Neeve Remote Access Agent by Cloudbrink: Secure remote access agent for legacy OT/BMS desktop apps via Neeve portal. built by Neeve. Core capabilities include Secure remote access to legacy desktop building systems and OT applications, Direct connectivity to OT controllers for desktop and mobile apps, Integrated user management and authentication..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.