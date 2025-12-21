Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Greymatter.io: Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud. built by Greymatter.io. Core capabilities include Zero trust policy enforcement across services and APIs, Service mesh connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Automated certificate management for non-person entities (NPE)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.