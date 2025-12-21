Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

dope.security dope: Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.