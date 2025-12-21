Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. dope.security dope is a commercial security service edge tool by dope.security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of backhauling endpoint traffic to cloud for security decisions should evaluate dope.security dope; its on-device proxy eliminates that round trip entirely, cutting latency while keeping access control local. The endpoint-first architecture directly addresses NIST PR.AA by enforcing authentication and access decisions at the point of user action, not in a distant security stack. Skip this if your organization needs centralized logging and reporting as a primary control mechanism; the distributed model prioritizes speed over traditional audit visibility.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs dope.security dope for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
dope.security dope: Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. dope.security dope differentiates with On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. dope.security dope is developed by dope.security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and dope.security dope serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover Secure Web Gateway. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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