Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Sublime Security Sublime Rules: Open-source detection rules for email attacks like BEC, phishing, and malware. built by Sublime Security. Core capabilities include Detection rules for email attacks, Business email compromise (BEC) detection, Credential phishing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.