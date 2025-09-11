Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Sublime Security Sublime Rules: Open-source detection rules for email attacks like BEC, phishing, and malware. built by Sublime Security. Core capabilities include Detection rules for email attacks, Business email compromise (BEC) detection, Credential phishing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.