Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in user-reported phishing will see immediate ROI from Abnormal AI Security Mailbox because its autonomous triage actually closes the investigate-to-remediate loop instead of just flagging threats. The platform covers DE.CM through RS.MA in the NIST CSF, meaning it doesn't just detect anomalies; it analyzes them and executes bulk remediation across mailboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization treats email security as a checkbox behind a gateway tool; Abnormal assumes you're running a real SOC function and builds accordingly.

Sublime Platform

Security teams with limited budgets or those building custom email detection logic will find real value in Sublime Platform; its Message Query Language lets you write behavioral rules that catch BEC and credential phishing variants off-the-shelf tools miss. The free, open-source model means no licensing friction and full transparency into detection logic, critical for teams that need to audit or customize their email stack. Skip this if you need native integration with your existing EDR or require managed threat hunting; Sublime is detection-focused and requires your team to own the tuning.