Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.

Sublime Platform

Security teams with limited budgets or those building custom email detection logic will find real value in Sublime Platform; its Message Query Language lets you write behavioral rules that catch BEC and credential phishing variants off-the-shelf tools miss. The free, open-source model means no licensing friction and full transparency into detection logic, critical for teams that need to audit or customize their email stack. Skip this if you need native integration with your existing EDR or require managed threat hunting; Sublime is detection-focused and requires your team to own the tuning.