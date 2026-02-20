Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM): Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Identity inventory for human and non-human identities, Continuous risk assessment with machine learning, Dynamic policy engine with ABAC support..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.