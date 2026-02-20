Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Accops HyLabs: Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated ICT lab provisioning based on university schedules, Self-service portal for faculty and students, Curriculum-based and time-based lab access..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.