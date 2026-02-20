Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM): Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Identity inventory for human and non-human identities, Continuous risk assessment with machine learning, Dynamic policy engine with ABAC support..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.