Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Permiso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to track non-human identities across cloud environments should start with Permiso Identity Security Posture Management because it treats service accounts and API keys as first-class assets instead of afterthoughts. The platform covers both identity inventory and continuous behavioral anomaly detection, hitting NIST PR.AA and DE.CM where most identity tools splinter into separate products. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises Active Directory; Permiso is built for cloud-native identity sprawl, not hybrid cleanup.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM): Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Identity inventory for human and non-human identities, Continuous risk assessment with machine learning, Dynamic policy engine with ABAC support..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) differentiates with Identity inventory for human and non-human identities, Continuous risk assessment with machine learning, Dynamic policy engine with ABAC support.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is developed by Permiso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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