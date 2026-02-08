Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM): Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Identity inventory for human and non-human identities, Continuous risk assessment with machine learning, Dynamic policy engine with ABAC support..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.