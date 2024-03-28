Aaia is a free identity governance and administration tool. Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams drowning in IAM complexity will get immediate value from Aaia's graph visualization of identity relationships and permission paths; the free price point and 297 GitHub stars signal active community validation of its core strength in privilege escalation analysis. Neo4j's query language lets you answer "how could an attacker move lateral from this role" in minutes instead of spreadsheet hours. This is not a replacement for identity governance platforms like Okta or Ping; Aaia excels at forensic analysis and outlier hunting on infrastructure you already own, not provisioning or enforcement across SSO systems.
Active Directory Control Paths
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
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Common questions about comparing Aaia vs Active Directory Control Paths for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aaia: Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries..
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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