Aaia is a free identity governance and administration tool. Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Active Cypher. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams drowning in IAM complexity will get immediate value from Aaia's graph visualization of identity relationships and permission paths; the free price point and 297 GitHub stars signal active community validation of its core strength in privilege escalation analysis. Neo4j's query language lets you answer "how could an attacker move lateral from this role" in minutes instead of spreadsheet hours. This is not a replacement for identity governance platforms like Okta or Ping; Aaia excels at forensic analysis and outlier hunting on infrastructure you already own, not provisioning or enforcement across SSO systems.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aaia vs Active Cypher Cypher Scout for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aaia: Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries..
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox