Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting APIs and microservices should pick F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for its behavioral ML-based bot and Layer 7 DoS detection, which catches attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The tool covers all four major API protocols (GraphQL, REST, XML, GWT) with granular policies designed for distributed architectures, and deploys hybrid across AWS, Azure, and GCP without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your primary concern is CSPM or runtime container security; BIG-IP is application-focused and won't replace your infrastructure monitoring.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF differentiates with Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB (Server Load Balancer), Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Salesforce and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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