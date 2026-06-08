Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

Penetration testers running red team engagements on tight budgets should reach for Social-Engineer Toolkit first; it's the fastest way to spin up custom phishing and credential harvesting attacks without writing payloads from scratch. The 12,355 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption among practitioners, and the framework's modularity lets you chain attacks that most commercial tools won't support. Skip this if your team needs post-exploitation stability or operator-friendly logging; SET is a craftsperson's tool that rewards scripting skill and tolerates rough edges.