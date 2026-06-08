Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers running red team engagements on tight budgets should reach for Social-Engineer Toolkit first; it's the fastest way to spin up custom phishing and credential harvesting attacks without writing payloads from scratch. The 12,355 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption among practitioners, and the framework's modularity lets you chain attacks that most commercial tools won't support. Skip this if your team needs post-exploitation stability or operator-friendly logging; SET is a craftsperson's tool that rewards scripting skill and tolerates rough edges.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET): An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) is open-source with 12,355 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) is Free, Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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