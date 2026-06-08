Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework
Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test defenses against custom C2 channels will use ExternalC2 to bypass network detection by routing Cobalt Strike traffic through external redirectors and custom protocols. The framework is free and lets you replace Cobalt Strike's default HTTP/HTTPS beaconing entirely, which means your C2 can blend into legitimate traffic patterns your client's sensors won't flag. Skip this if your team runs assessments using only default Cobalt Strike profiles or lacks the network infrastructure to host and manage external redirectors; the setup friction and operational complexity only pay off when you're specifically validating detection gaps around custom C2 communications.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework: A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security and Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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