A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..

Asgard Cyber Security: Boutique cybersecurity firm offering pentesting, consulting, and DFIR services. built by Asgard Cyber Security. Core capabilities include Black Box and White Box Penetration Testing, Hacking Forensics Investigation, Ransomware Mitigation and Protection..

Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.