CAI (Cybersecurity AI)

Security teams at startups and small consulting firms who need LLM-powered penetration testing without licensing friction should build on CAI; the framework's 500+ supported LLMs and 15+ agents let you run offensive automation in your own environment at zero cost. The GitHub community (3,641 stars) and on-premises deployment mean you control the entire supply chain, which matters when handling client data during assessments. Skip this if your organization lacks Python engineers to customize agents or needs vendor-backed SLAs; CAI prioritizes offensive capability over the detection and response coverage that enterprise security teams typically require.