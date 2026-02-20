Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.