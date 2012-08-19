6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

Security teams defending dual-stack networks or lab environments will find 6Guard valuable for IPv6-specific intrusion detection, a gap most mainstream IDS platforms still leave uncovered. Backed by The Honeynet Project and built during Google Summer of Code 2012, it brings credibility to a niche that typically gets ignored until an IPv6 attack actually lands. Skip this if you need production-grade threat hunting across IPv4 and IPv6 simultaneously; at 43 GitHub stars and no commercial support, 6Guard works best as a specialized sensor for organizations that have already decided IPv6 monitoring is a separate line item.