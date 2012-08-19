6Guard (IPv6 attack detector): 6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization..

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.