Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature email and cloud environments should prioritize Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for its behavioral AI that catches insider threats during exfiltration, not just at the gateway. The integration of insider threat management and continuous monitoring across email, cloud, and endpoints addresses both accidental leaks and malicious data movement, covering NIST DE.CM and PR.DS effectively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on unmanaged SaaS apps outside Microsoft 365 or needs deep DSPM capabilities; Proofpoint's strength is enforcement, not discovery of shadow data.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP differentiates with Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Proofpoint Enterprise DLP serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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