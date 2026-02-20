689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS): AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated compliance checks for HIPAA and GDPR, AI-generated and human-created content scanning, Cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance risk detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.