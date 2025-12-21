Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS): AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated compliance checks for HIPAA and GDPR, AI-generated and human-created content scanning, Cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance risk detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.