Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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