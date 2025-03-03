42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.