Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs is a commercial api security tool by Retarus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need reliable SMS delivery for time-sensitive alerts, 2FA, and critical notifications should evaluate Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs for its multi-protocol flexibility and message prioritization that guarantees delivery order for compliance-sensitive use cases. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, meaning access control and encryption are baked in, and its GraphQL reporting API gives you the audit trail regulators actually want to see. Skip this if you're looking for a chat platform or need SMS integrated into a broader UCaaS suite; Retarus is SMS-only, which is why it doesn't try to be everything.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs differentiates with SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs is developed by Retarus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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