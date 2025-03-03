42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.