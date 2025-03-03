42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.