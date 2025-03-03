Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Invicti API Security is a commercial api security tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple gateways,Amazon, Azure, Mulesoft, Apigee,should start here; Invicti API Security discovers and tests APIs sensorlessly during web scans, eliminating the manual spec-hunting that kills most API programs before they start. OWASP API Top 10 coverage includes BOLA and BFLA detection with stateful scanning that actually infers parameter relationships instead of guessing, and the cloud deployment means no infrastructure tax. Skip this if your APIs are internal-only and rarely change; the discovery automation pays for itself in velocity shops, not static ones.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Invicti API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in bola and bfla vulnerability detection. 42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Invicti API Security differentiates with Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Invicti API Security is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Invicti API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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