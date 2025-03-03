42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.