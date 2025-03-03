42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.