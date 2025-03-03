Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Datadog App & API Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Datadog's observability platform should adopt App & API Protection to stop runtime attacks without ripping out existing monitoring. The tool's strength is correlating attack signals with your application performance data in real time, which means fewer false positives than standalone WAF vendors, and it covers DE.CM and DE.AE under NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most point solutions don't. Skip this if you need a standalone API gateway or if your apps run outside Datadog's ecosystem; the value erodes fast without tight observability integration.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Datadog App & API Protection for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Datadog App & API Protection differentiates with Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Datadog App & API Protection is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Datadog App & API Protection serve similar API Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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