42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.